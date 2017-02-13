Live updates: Another rainstorm headed to Oroville after a few days of sunshine

Another rainstorm headed to Oroville after a few days of sunshine
The crews working to shore up Lake Oroville’s emergency spillway have three days of mostly sunny weather before the next warm, wet storm moves inland.
River levels will rise and continue to pose problems late this week and early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday through Wednesday will be mostly rain-free. Valley temperatures will warm into the 60s today and visibility will be clear for helicopters being used in the buttressing of Oroville’s emergency spillway.
However, on Wednesday night rain is forecast to return to Oroville and continue to fall through Thursday. The Sacramento Valley may see a half to an inch of rain, while the foothills are predicted to receive 2-to-4 inches.
Snow levels will hover around the 6,500-feet elevation level Thursday.
Rain returns this weekend, but precipitation amounts can not be determined yet. The good news is that more of what will fall from the sky in the mountains will be in the form of snow.
Snow levels could fall to about the 4,000-feet elevation level Sunday and Monday.
The 7-day forecast from the NWS for the Oroville region:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind about 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming east northeast about 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North-northeast wind about 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming east about 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind about 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday: Rain. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Lake Oroville levels dropping as heavy releases continue
Early Monday morning, Lake Oroville water levels continued to fall below the level at which water flows over the emergency spillway, as an evacuation order for 188,000 people remained in place.
The drop in the lake level was early evidence that the Department of Water Resources’ desperate attempt to prevent a catastrophic failure of the dam’s emergency spillway appeared to be paying dividends.
The light of the morning will reveal whether the damaged, main spillway will hold up under such powerful flows, and whether it can be relied upon to handle that level of water through the rest of the rainy season, said Jay Lund, a civil engineering professor at UC Davis.
Water coming over the top of the emergency spillway is likely the main factor in its erosion on Sunday, according to the Department of Water Resources.
Water flows over the emergency spillway when the lake level is 901 feet. At its highest, at 3 a.m. Sunday, the lake level was 902.59 feet.
As of 4 a.m., the lake level had fallen to 898 feet.
The drop in the level is due to heavy flows going down the damaged main spillway. Nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second was flowing out of the lake over the concrete spillway that has been pummeled by releases.
About half that amount was flowing into the lake, which means the swollen reservoir is slowly draining.
A large section of concrete at the bottom of the spillway had already collapsed by Sunday, the initial cause of the emergency. It is not clear how much further damage was done to the main spillway by releasing water so quickly.
DWR started ramping up water releases from the dam’s crippled main spillway before 4 p.m., eventually increasing flows to 100,000 cubic feet per second. That was about double what it had been releasing.
By about 8:45 p.m., enough water had drained out of the reservoir that water no longer flowed over the emergency spillway, which had been releasing water since Saturday morning. Law enforcement ordered the evacuation of 188,000 people downstream after a gash was found in the hillside directly below the 1,700-foot-wide concrete lip of the emergency spillway. Officials feared all or part of the concrete lip could collapse, leading to an unfathomable, uncontrolled release of water.
Until Sunday evening, DWR had been reluctant to push too much water through the main spillway. The department feared that the huge pothole that opened up last Tuesday in the 3,000-foot concrete structure would dramatically worsen, hampering their efforts to release substantial amounts of water.
Late Sunday night, however, DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle said it appeared the spillway was bearing up.
Asked about fresh erosion on the main spillway, Croyle said, “We haven’t seen any.” Erosion on the main spillway had slowed considerably in the past couple of days even before water releases were dramatically increased Sunday evening.
Croyle said his goal was to reduce the lake level by at least 20 to 30 feet in the coming days as another rainstorm is expected to hit the area Thursday. “I’m a flood guy, I want available flood storage,” he told a group of reporters who clustered around him after a press briefing with law enforcement and emergency personnel.
He raised the possibility of going beyond 100,000 cfs to push more water out, but added: “With a damaged spillway we want to be careful.”
National Guard on stand-by
The scale of Sunday’s mobilization of the California National Guard was the largest since then-Gov. Pete Wilson ordered a statewide alert during the 1992 riots following the Rodney King verdict.
The guard has ordered its 23,000 soldiers and airmen to be to ready for deployment, Adjuctunt General David Baldwin told reporters late Sunday.
About 100 soldiers will patrol evacuated areas after relieving local law enforcement agencies, Baldwin said. Their main mission will be to deter looting and other public safety tasks, he said.
The guard also has sent in eight UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters to help Department of Water Resources crews begin repairing the spillway. Twenty-two guard trucks have been deployed as well, he said.
“We’ve kind of shifted our focus in the last several hours,” Baldwin said. “When we first spun up for this, it was going to be exclusively swift-water rescue and aviation support. We’re now starting to shift that to providing care and shelter for people and law enforcement support.”
