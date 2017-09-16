Obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 17

BOLLINGER — Eleanor Jo Bollinger, 78, of Coalinga died Sept. 9. She was an elementary school teacher. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
BROCK — Rudy Leroy Brock, 82, of Clovis died Sept. 9. He was a retired heating and cooling contractor. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at The Old Spaghetti Factory. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CALDERON — Leonardo Calderon, 81, of Mendota died Sept. 9. He was a field service machinist for 50 years. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
COKER — Sharon Janette Coker, 72, of Selma died Aug. 20. She was a cook. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at First Friendship Baptist Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
DAVIS — Earl Clifford Davis, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 9. He was a retired maintenance supervisor with Speckels Sugar Company. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: The Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, 4411 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 102, Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DE MANTY — Donald Louis De Manty, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 14. He was a real estate salesman. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
DUBURG — Lee George Duburg Jr., 73, of Fresno died Aug. 26. He was a retired sales representative. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ESTES — Joshua James Estes, 37, of Fresno died Sept. 4. He was a sales manager for Power Trim Company Inc. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Westwood Bluffs. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
FLETCHER — Layne S. Fletcher, 58, of Dinuba died Sept. 10. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Remembrance: Community Medical Foundation, 1530 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 116, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
FRANKLIN — Brian Edward Franklin, 47, of Clovis died Sept. 13. He was a commercial food service warehouseman. Memorial: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption, 85 N. Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA 93611.
GALLOWAY — Mary Lou Galloway, 75, of Hanford died Sept. 11. She was a mortgage banker. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at the church. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
GARRETSON — Barbara “Bobbie” Garretson, 77, of Madera died Sept. 13. She was an apartment manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
GONZALES — Fermin Chavez Gonzales, 92, of Fresno died Sept. 10. He was a cement mason. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the church. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Selma Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
GOTO — Tom Tomoyoshi Goto, 92, of Madera died Sept. 12. He was a farmer for 65 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Lisle Funeral Home.
GRAY — Kyle Douglas Gray Jr., 12, of Fresno died Aug. 30. He was a student at Kings Canyon Middle school and the son of Michelle Smith and Kyle Gray Sr. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
GUGISBERG — Russell W. Gugisberg, 95, of Clovis died Sept. 11. He was a finance officer in Los Angeles County for 20 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HASHIMOTO — Midori Hashimoto, 88, of Reedley died Sept. 7. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Building. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
HERNANDEZ — Jessie M. Hernandez, 67, of Fresno died Sept. 9. She was a social worker for 14 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Belmont Memorial Park.
JACKSON — Wanda Gail Jackson, 65, of Fresno died Aug. 30. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
JIHNING — DeAnn B. Jihning, 51, of Lindsay died Sept. 10. She was a research librarian. Graveside: 2 a.m. Sept. 22 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
JOHNSON — Sabrina Davetta Johnson, 37, of Fresno died Sept. 9. She was a hospital worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
JOHNSON — Freda June Johnson, 75, of Fresno died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at First Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
JOHNSTON — Whitney Marie Johnston, 23, of Los Banos died Sept. 10. She was a customer service representative. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at New Beginnings Church. Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Los Banos Mortuary.
KUYKENDALL — Tom Keith Kuykendall, 53, of Dinuba died Aug. 29. He was a federal inspector. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
LARSON — Stephen Lee Larson, 72, of Clovis died Sept. 13. He was a Costco employee. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home.
MASTER — Homer Riley Master, 89, of Clovis died Sept. 9. He was a shop maintenance worker for Ranchers Cotton Oil. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MCDONALD — Evalyn Oma McDonald, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 10. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at First Congregational Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MEDLEY — Lloyd Dean Medley, 67, of Fresno died Sept. 12. He was a residential painter. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Mt. Zion Assemblies.
MIRANDA — Charles Richard Miranda, 53, of Fresno died Sept. 10. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
PEREZ — Tomasa Lopez Perez, 95, of Selma died Aug. 31. She worked at Del Monte Cannery 15 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
REISWIG — Leo Dean Reiswig, 85, of Kingsburg died Sept. 8. He was an auto mechanic. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Kingsburg Community Church. Remembrance: Kingsburg Community Church for Missions, 1532 Ellis St., Kingsburg, CA 93631. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
ROMERO — Lucy Romero, 69, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a homemaker for 48 years. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ROSAS — Catalina Rosas, infant, of Avenal died Sept. 1. She was the daughter of Barbara Robago and Jose Rosas. No services will be held. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
SMALL — Sylvester Small, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 7. He was a minister. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at Life Cathedral Church of God.
THOMPSON — Sandy Viloria Thompson, 74, of Selma died Aug. 13. She was a homemaker for 56 years. Rosary: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. John’s Cathedral. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
TOKUMOTO — Yutaka Tokumoto, 92, of Kingsburg died Sept. 6. He was a farmer. Memorial: 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Kingsburg Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
ZAPATA — Dolores Zapata, 39, of Selma died Sept. 2. She was an insurance agent. Visitation: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Private service. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
