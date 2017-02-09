Fresno Greyhound bus station demolished to clear way for high-speed rail

Demolition crews on Thursday neared the completion of their work to tear down the former Greyhound bus station at Tulare and H streets in downtown Fresno. The station is coming down to make way for a future passenger station on California’s high-speed rail line through the city. The work began about two weeks ago.
Greyhound occupied the station for about 55 years before the California High-Speed Rail Authority bought the property in late 2015. The bus company relocated its operations to Fresno’s Amtrak train station in the historic Santa Fe Depot at Tulare and Santa Fe streets, about two-thirds of a mile to the east.
Comments