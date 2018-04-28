First class of Steve’s Scholars celebrates success

The first 26 students graduating high school in the Steve’s Scholars program will be honored at a dinner Tuesday night.
The program was established six years ago by Francine and Murray Farber to honor their son, who died unexpectedly in 2001 at age 42. Their goal was to inspire students entering Tehipite Middle School in central Fresno to strive for good grades (at least a B average through high school) and attendance (at least 95 percent), take college prep classes and participate in community service. Successful Steve’s Scholars receive a $1,000 college scholarship for two years.
Steve’s Scholars is funded with $1 million from the estate of the Farbers’ son, a gift from his widow, who wishes to remain anonymous.
The first class of Steve’s Scholars will reunite at Tehipite to celebrate with family, their favorite teacher and guests, joined by people who have helped foster the program and local dignitaries. Fresno State president Joseph Castro and Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson will speak.
