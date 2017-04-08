Education Buzz for Sunday, April 9

Orosi debate coach honored
An Orosi High School debate coach was one of 33 speech and debate coaches who won a Diamond Coach Award from the National Speech and Debate Association.
Karson B. Kalashian was awarded third diamond and will be recognized at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama in June.
A diamond award can be achieved by being a member of the association for more than five years and earning points. A first diamond award requires 1,500 points, a second diamond award requires 3,000 points, and a third diamond requires 6,000 points.
High schoolers gain outdoor experience
High school students from Fresno County will spend 24 to 40 days in the Sierra mountains as part of The Adventure Risk Challenge, a summer educational program.
The program offers a choice of a 24-day course in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks or a 40-day course in Yosemite. Students will backpack through the mountains, rock climb and raft while also learning language arts and environmental science.
All accepted students could receive partial to full financial support from the scholarship-based program. The program urges all students interested in an outdoor and academic adventure, including first-generation students and English-language learners, to apply.
Applications are being accepted now through April 21. For more information and to download the application go to: www.adventureriskchallenge.org.
Alternative Spring Break volunteers
As part of Fresno State’s Alternative Spring Break, 22 students will be spending their time working on a community service project with RiverTree Fresno, Stone Soup, and the Discovery Center.
Starting Saturday at 8 a.m, students began participating in a five-day project and will work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., completing 1,000 hours of community service.
The first team, which includes six students, will work with RiverTree Fresno through Tuesday. The second team, which consist of nine students, will work with Stone Soup from Monday to Thursday. The third team with seven student will work with the Discovery Center from Monday to Thursday.
Winners named in Madera Pentathlon
North Fork Elementary School was named the eight grade champion and Mountain Home School Charter was named the seventh grade champion at the 2017 Madera County Academic Pentathlon on April 1.
More than 200 students took part in the five-event academic competition on March 17 and April 1. The 15-student teams had practiced since October for the event. They battled for the title in areas such as: essay, fine arts, literature, mathematics and social science. World War II was the topic of this year’s event.
Coarsegold Elementary took second place and North Fork placed third in the seventh grade competition. Eight-graders at Coarsegold came in second and Ranchos Middle School eighth graders placed third.
The event also featured a Super Quiz competition in which Coarsegold and Mountain Home School Charter tied for first place in the seventh grade competition, North Fork placed second and Rivergold Elementary School placed third. In the eighth grade Super Quiz, North Fork took first, Coarsegold came in second and Thomas Jefferson Middle School placed third.
The following students received honors in selected individual areas:
Seventh grade winners included:
Essay: Elisa Heidebrecht, Mountain Home School Charter, gold; Avery Bunnell, Wasuma Elementary School, silver; Luke Miller, Ranchos Middle School, bronze.
Fine Arts: Elisa Heidebrecht, Mountain Home School Charter, gold; Allison Seiling, Mountain Home School Charter, silver; Laura Rohrbaugh, North Fork Elementary School, bronze.
Literature: Allison Seiling, Mountain Home School Charter, gold; Avery Bunnell, Wasuma Elementary School, silver; Paige Thornburg, North Fork Elementary, Gavin Jasper, Mountain Home School Charter, Elisa Heidebrecht, Mountain Home School Charter, Jackson Roeder, Mountain Home School Charter, and Nicholas Sultana, Mountain Home School Charter, all bronze
Math: Jackson Roeder, Mountain Home School Charter, gold; Katie Colan, Coarsegold Elementary School, silver; Joseph Star, Oak Creek Intermediate School, Daniel Eidson, North Fork Elementary School, and Elisa Heidebrecht, Mountain Home School Charter, all bronze.
Social Science: Adrian Aldridge, Mountain Home School Charter, gold; Avery Bunnell, Wasuma Elementary School, silver; Jackson Roeder, Mountain Home School Charter and Nicholas Sultana, Coarsegold Elementary School, both bronze.
Eighth grader winners included:
Essay: Peter Hartley, Ranchos Middle School, gold; Julia Noble, Mountain Home School Charter, and Ava Miller, Coarsegold Elementary School, both silver; Moises Agundez, North Fork Elementary School, and Josiah Waltner, North Fork Elementary School, both bronze.
Fine Arts: Dahlia Pollack, North Fork Elementary School, gold; Josiah Waltner, North Fork Elementary School, silver Ava Miller, Coarsegold Elementary School, bronze.
Literature: Josiah Waltner, North Fork Elementary School, gold; Lauren Stover, North Fork Elementary School, silver; Kaia Owen, North Fork Elementary School, Dahlia Pollack, North Fork Elementary School, and Julia Noble, Mountain Home School Charter, all bronze.
Math: Josiah Waltner, North Fork Elementary School Charter, and Dahlia Pollack, North Fork Elementary School, both gold; Ava Gresham, Coarsegold Elementary School, silver; Kaia Owen, North Fork Elementary School Charter, bronze.
Social Science: Gabby Miller, Coarsegold Elementary School, gold; Lauren Stover, North Fork Elementary School, silver; Peter Hartley, Ranchos Middle School, bronze.
