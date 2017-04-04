His good grades earned him a new bike. Then he gave it to his friend who didn’t have one.

Sequoia Middle School student Matthew Sarim was happy to learn his good grades, attendance and behavior earned him a brand new mountain bike through a school contest, but the joy wasn’t for himself. Matthew had no intention of keeping the bike.
Instead, staff at the southeast Fresno school soon learned he intended to give the bike to his friend and classmate, Robert Gonzalez. Matthew already had a bike, he explained, but Robert did not. Although Matthew’s request would seem to violate the terms of the contest, which sought to recognize meritorious students, the staff allowed it.
“I was touched by the unselfishness displayed by Matthew, who could have very easily just kept the bike as a second bike,” Principal Matt Ward said.
Another 26-inch mountain bike was also given out during the contest. Both bikes were donated by Walmart.
