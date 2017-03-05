Education Buzz for Sunday, March 5

Yosemite High, Quail Lake get green honors
Yosemite High School is one of five California nominees for the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools recognition.
Also, Quail Lake Environmental Charter School in Sanger Unified received a California Green Ribbon. The honor is given to schools that conserve resources and advocate for health and environmental literacy.
Yosemite High has a training solar array where students can build a solar panel outside their classroom. Students from Yosemite’s Green Technology and Energy Conservation pathway showed the school board that switching to solar can lead to $40,000 in annual savings.
On April 24, the U.S. Department of Education will confirm state nominees.
Teacher trainees to attend conference
More than 500 Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University students are expected to attend the 33rd annual Conference on Character and Civic Education on Friday.
The conference is for students who are in teaching programs at the two universities. It will provide students with information about ethical implications of what teachers do as professional educators.
There will be 30 different workshops and a keynote speech from Michele Borba, an author and expert on children, teens, parenting, bullying and moral development.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center’s Exhibit Hall.
Fresno State’s Collegian newspaper wins 17 awards
Fresno State’s student-run newspaper, The Collegian, received 17 awards Saturday during the annual California College Media Association awards banquet in San Francisco.
Fourteen current and former students received awards.
The students entered their work in categories that included best website, editorial, column and entertainment writing and other areas such as advertising and video.
Last year, The Collegian received 13 awards at the media conference and topped larger university newspapers from the likes of UCLA, UC Berkeley and University of Southern California. The Collegian’s best year was 2009 when it won 18 journalism awards.
The Collegian competed against university campuses that serve 10,000 or more students.
Student Cupboard drive gains 2 major sponsors
Two community businesses joined Fresno State’s March Match Up campaign, an initiative that provides free food and hygiene products to the college’s students.
Accounting firm Moss Adams LLP and Kaiser Permanente Northern California Community Benefit Programs have pledged to match dollar for dollar up to $50,000 given to the campaign through March 31.
All funds will go toward the Student Cupboard at the college. Last year, the campaign raised over $106,000.
The public is encouraged to donate and to post a video challenge on social media using the hashtag #FSMarchMatchUp.
For more information, contact David Hembree at 559-278-5052 or email dhembree@csufresno.edu.
New Oakhurst campus? Forum takes questions
Oakhurst Community College Center will host a forum March 22 where residents can provide educational or facility recommendations for the proposed new campus.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B.
Participants may give direct feedback on instructional programs, student support services and community use and facility resource sharing. The location of the new campus will not be discussed.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Monica Armenta at 559-675-4874 or email monica.armenta@scccd.edu.
Comments