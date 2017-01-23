Clovis Unified cancels Buchanan High play because of gay main character, student director says

Thousands have signed a petition demanding that Clovis Unified School District reinstate the production of a play at Buchanan High that students say was abruptly canceled because a main character is gay.
The petition on change.org says, “The reason we were given for the cancellation was something along the lines of there’s a lesbian character and some parents may have to explain to their child that some women love other women. That our audience doesn’t approve of homosexuality, and we should be playing to our audience.”
The production was of “No Exit,” written in the 1940s by Nobel Prize-winning playwright Jean-Paul Sartre. The play features a lesbian postal clerk who turns a woman against her husband.
Buchanan High student Jared Serpa, who directed the play, says in a video posted to Twitter on Friday that school administrators shut down the play because of an audience complaint, saying the gay character could force parents to have uncomfortable conversations with their children.
a main point... pic.twitter.com/8Eb7Jf5jrC— Jared Serpa (@shortclayton) January 21, 2017
“No. That just shows how cowardice the parent is for not talking to their child about reality and telling them that the world that they live in isn’t perfectly heterosexual like they want it to be,” Serpa says in the video. “Talk with your children about reality. Don’t put them in this bubble and darkness … because you couldn’t find the courage to talk to your own child about the fact that people are different.”
This is not the first time Clovis Unified has been accused of being discriminatory to the LGBT community. In 2016, the district made national headlines for refusing to update its dress code despite concerns the policy violated gender rights laws. The school board later voted to make the dress code gender neutral.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, more than 2,300 people had signed the “No Exit” petition, with a stated goal of 2,500.
A Clovis Unified spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
Mackenzie Mays
