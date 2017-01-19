Valley students grind and bend metal during job shadow day

High school students from Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties got a chance to watch, learn and do construction work Thursday during a job-shadowing day held at Four C’s Construction in Fresno.
The day was organized by the Fresno County Office of Education’s Career Technical Education program.
Students were given a chance to bend sheet metal, attach it to a structure, work with a soldering copper, and grind metal during the hands-on portion of the event. About 50 students were expected, and the job shadowing day attracted students from Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Kerman, Fresno, Madera and Oakhurst, among other Valley communities.
