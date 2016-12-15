SCCCD board elects new president, vice president and secretary

State Center Community College District board members appointed John Leal as the board’s new president and also appointed a new board vice president and secretary at Tuesday’s meeting.
Officials said the seven board members elected Bobby Kahn as vice president and Eric Payne as secretary.
They will serve the district that includes Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Oakhurst Community College and the Career and Technology Center.
Leal, a Roosevelt alumni, transferred to Fresno State from Fresno City College and graduated with a bachelor of arts in Spanish and a teaching credential. He earned a master of arts in education at Fresno Pacific University. Leal has served in many leadership positions, including principal at Caruthers High School, assistant principal at Roosevelt High and varsity boys coach at Clovis West High. He was first elected to the Board of Trustees in November 2012 and was re-elected last month.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments