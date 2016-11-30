Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

Weldon Elementary School Principal Ray Lozano talks about the school’s Red Ribbon events, highlighted by Wednesday's annual parade through Old Town Clovis. Other local schools, including marching bands from Clovis High and Clark Intermediate, also took part in the rallying march to encourage students to live a drug-free life.
In the middle of thousands of students exploring Career Tech Expo, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino and others talk about the significance of the event Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.
Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre program uses music, dance and audience interaction to guide children toward better lifestyle choices. The troupe was at Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade how to be "The Best Me" through exercise and food choices.
Fresno City College wide receiver Marcus Rose, a product of Clovis North High School, gives advice to high school athletes on how to deal with depression and anxiety. He missed two seasons as a result and had to overcome that to get back in school and play football again.