Swastika found drawn atop lockers at Clovis High

A swastika was found drawn in dust on top of some lockers at Clovis High School, and a student has been identified as the person who made it, said a spokeswoman for Clovis Unified School District.
Kelly Avants said that the symbol and some writing was discovered late Tuesday afternoon. “We were able to identify the individual responsible and that individual is facing school and legal consequences,” she said. “The principal addressed it with students yesterday and met with a few parents to talk about the investigative process.”
Avants said the drawing was actually made at lunchtime on Tuesday. For confidentiality reasons, she could not say whether the student is a boy or girl, nor give the student’s year in school.
She also could not specifically address discipline facing the student. “In general, this type of offense falls under our zero-tolerance policy that can include consequences up to and including expulsion,” Avants said.
This latest incident follows one that occurred in May at Clovis High. Then, racists slurs directed at black students were repeatedly scrawled on stalls in boys’ restrooms over several days. Avants said then the graffiti was immediately removed each time, and that teachers were strictly enforcing rules that require students to sign out from class when they need to use the bathroom.
