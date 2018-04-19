Crime

Motorcyclist sustains majors injuries in Dinuba hit&run

By Jim Guy

April 19, 2018 10:17 AM

A motorcyclist sustained major injuries late Wednesday night in Dinuba after he was struck by a driver who fled the collision scene, police reported.

The crash took place at North Alta Avenue and Sequoia Drive about 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old rider was airlifted to an area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, reported to be a white Chevrolet truck, fled east on Sequoia. Police say the truck probably has extensive damage to the passenger side area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 559-591-5911.

