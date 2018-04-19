Motorcyclist sustains majors injuries in Dinuba hit&run

A motorcyclist sustained major injuries late Wednesday night in Dinuba after he was struck by a driver who fled the collision scene, police reported.
The crash took place at North Alta Avenue and Sequoia Drive about 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old rider was airlifted to an area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, reported to be a white Chevrolet truck, fled east on Sequoia. Police say the truck probably has extensive damage to the passenger side area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 559-591-5911.
Comments