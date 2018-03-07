Motorcyclist arrested after 140 mph trip through Fresno ends at downtown courthouse

A motorcyclist was arrested on felony charges Wednesday morning after a lengthy pursuit by police as he topped 140 mph on freeways and city streets. At one point he weaved between students on the Fresno State campus in a bid to elude a helicopter.
Dean James Robert, 42, was booked on felony evasion charges after he stopped his green Kawasaki motorcycle next to the Fresno County Courthouse on L and Tulare streets. Police initially took Robert to the ground, but he was later put into an ambulance after complaining of pain, according to police Lt. Mark Hudson.
The pursuit started about 10 a.m. near Belmont and Broadway avenues, after motorcycle officers attempted to pull over Robert over for speeding. Hudson said Robert sped away, running a stop light and going onto the eastbound Highway 180 onramp.
Robert was riding a 1200 cc Kawasaki sportbike, which the company once touted as being capable of 200 mph. Robert quickly accelerated to speeds above 100 mph, police said. With officers following, he continued east to Temperance Avenue, where he turned around and sped west, followed by the Fresno police helicopter.
Robert took the Highway 41 ramp and rode north, weaving to the right and left of traffic on the busy freeway. After crossing the San Joaquin River bridge, he sped west on Avenue 9 in Madera County, where the Fresno County sheriff's helicopter took over the chase.
Reversing direction, Robert then headed south again on Highway 41 at speeds reported above 140 mph, to Friant Road. He switched directions several times before arriving at the Fresno State campus. Police say he dodged students on campus sidewalks and roadways before riding south on Fresno Street and arriving at the courthouse, where he stopped the motorcycle and was surrounded by police.
It was not clear why Robert decided to stop the motorcycle, which an officer said still contained about one-eighth of a tank of fuel.
