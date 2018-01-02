Brandon Freeman, 29, was arrested Monday, Jan. 1 on suspicion of impersonating an officer, Visalia police said.
Brandon Freeman, 29, was arrested Monday, Jan. 1 on suspicion of impersonating an officer, Visalia police said. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brandon Freeman, 29, was arrested Monday, Jan. 1 on suspicion of impersonating an officer, Visalia police said. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

The motorist pulled over by a fake cop turned out to be a real cop

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

January 02, 2018 07:28 PM

A man pretending to be a police officer was arrested Monday after he tried to make a traffic stop on an off-duty sergeant in Tulare, Visalia police said.

An off-duty sergeant was driving near Mooney and Cartmill avenues at 11:45 p.m. when Brandon Freeman, 29, driving a 2008 white Buick sedan, turned on flashing red lights and signaled the sergeant to pull over for a traffic stop.

The sergeant continued to drive, however, and communicated with on-duty officers to arrange for a traffic stop on Freeman’s car.

Freeman was interviewed and arrested for impersonating an officer and for additional charges. A passenger in Freeman’s car was arrested for outstanding felony warrants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering

    An hours-long police standoff outside a fourplex at East Mackenzie and North Glenn Avenues in Fresno led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jose Marquez, wanted in connection with a shooting. Lt. Joe Alvarez of the Fresno Police Department describes the day's events.

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering
Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment
Fresno police call for apartment occupants to surrender 0:48

Fresno police call for apartment occupants to surrender

View More Video