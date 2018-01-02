The motorist pulled over by a fake cop turned out to be a real cop

A man pretending to be a police officer was arrested Monday after he tried to make a traffic stop on an off-duty sergeant in Tulare, Visalia police said.
An off-duty sergeant was driving near Mooney and Cartmill avenues at 11:45 p.m. when Brandon Freeman, 29, driving a 2008 white Buick sedan, turned on flashing red lights and signaled the sergeant to pull over for a traffic stop.
The sergeant continued to drive, however, and communicated with on-duty officers to arrange for a traffic stop on Freeman’s car.
Freeman was interviewed and arrested for impersonating an officer and for additional charges. A passenger in Freeman’s car was arrested for outstanding felony warrants.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
