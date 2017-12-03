Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing near the Carl’s Jr. on Abby Street in central Fresno.
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing near the Carl’s Jr. on Abby Street in central Fresno. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing near the Carl’s Jr. on Abby Street in central Fresno. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Crime

Stabbing near Carl’s Jr. becomes murder mystery

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

December 03, 2017 09:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man was stabbed to death Sunday evening near the Carl’s Jr. on Abby Street in central Fresno.

Lt. Joe Gomez said officers were called around 7 p.m. and arrived to find the man lying on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant with wounds to his upper torso.

Witnesses said the man had entered the restaurant but was not able to pay for his food and and left, heading into the alley across the street. Witnesses said they heard a scream come from the alley. The man returned to the restaurant and collapsed on the sidewalk.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gomez said the victim is believed to be in his 30s. Police had no information about the suspect, and no other information was immediately available.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman

    Two Fresno police officers corral a man suspected of beating a woman Dec. 1, 2017. Police said the man struggled with an officer inside a pickup truck before breaking free.

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman 2:04

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman
Home Depot burglary suspect caught on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day 0:53

Home Depot burglary suspect caught on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day
Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft 0:25

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft

View More Video