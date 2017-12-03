Stabbing near Carl’s Jr. becomes murder mystery

A man was stabbed to death Sunday evening near the Carl’s Jr. on Abby Street in central Fresno.
Lt. Joe Gomez said officers were called around 7 p.m. and arrived to find the man lying on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant with wounds to his upper torso.
Witnesses said the man had entered the restaurant but was not able to pay for his food and and left, heading into the alley across the street. Witnesses said they heard a scream come from the alley. The man returned to the restaurant and collapsed on the sidewalk.
He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds.
Gomez said the victim is believed to be in his 30s. Police had no information about the suspect, and no other information was immediately available.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
