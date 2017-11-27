Do you know him? Sheriff’s office says he stole from donation box

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help search and identify a man who stole money from a donation box.
About 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, a male bicyclist was caught on surveillance cameras prying open a donation box and stealing donation money from the box along the River Center Trail near the San Joaquin River, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Botti.
The suspect has dark brown hair and a pony tail.
The River Center Trail is part of the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust, which provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community, Botti said.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Tim Juarez at 559-600-8061 or timothy.juarez@fresnosheriff.com.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
