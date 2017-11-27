Do you know him? Sheriff’s office says he stole from donation box

More Videos

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

Pause
Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 2:11

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

Fall hiking on the Bass Lake Flume Trail 1:56

Fall hiking on the Bass Lake Flume Trail

Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say' 2:59

Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say'

Raiders QB Derek Carr discusses victory vs. Chiefs 1:48

Raiders QB Derek Carr discusses victory vs. Chiefs

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

    Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect.

Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect. Fresno County Sheriff
Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect. Fresno County Sheriff

Crime

Do you know him? Sheriff’s office says he stole from donation box

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

November 27, 2017 07:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help search and identify a man who stole money from a donation box.

About 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, a male bicyclist was caught on surveillance cameras prying open a donation box and stealing donation money from the box along the River Center Trail near the San Joaquin River, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Botti.

The suspect has dark brown hair and a pony tail.

The River Center Trail is part of the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust, which provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community, Botti said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information can contact Detective Tim Juarez at 559-600-8061 or timothy.juarez@fresnosheriff.com.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

Pause
Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 2:11

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

Fall hiking on the Bass Lake Flume Trail 1:56

Fall hiking on the Bass Lake Flume Trail

Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say' 2:59

Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say'

Raiders QB Derek Carr discusses victory vs. Chiefs 1:48

Raiders QB Derek Carr discusses victory vs. Chiefs

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

    Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect.

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

View More Video