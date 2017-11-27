Do you know him? Sheriff’s office says he stole from donation box

More Videos 1:39 Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box Pause 2:11 Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:18 Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:56 Fall hiking on the Bass Lake Flume Trail 2:59 Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say' 1:48 Raiders QB Derek Carr discusses victory vs. Chiefs 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect. Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect. Fresno County Sheriff

Surveillance video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows a suspect breaking into a donation box that belongs to the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust along the River Center Trail around 4:30 p.m. October 25, 2017. The trust provides outdoor education programs for youth and recreational opportunities for the community and relies on donations from the public. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. The second cyclist in the video is not considered a suspect. Fresno County Sheriff