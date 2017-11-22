Fresno City College student reportedly dragged into a car and raped on campus

A Fresno City College student who was walking to her car at a campus parking lot in September was reportedly raped, the State Center Community College District Police Department said Wednesday.
The student was walking back to her car in Parking Lot D near McKinley Avenue when a man reportedly dragged her into the back seat of a silver four-door Nissan Altima, then sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans and white tennis shoes, and was unshaven, police said.
The department is attempting to locate witnesses to the crime. Anyone with information can contact SCCCD police at 559-244-6140.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447
