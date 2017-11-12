A Fresno County sheriff’s investigator surveys the scene outside the Malaga home where five people were shot Sunday night, Nov. 12.
5 shot at Malaga home

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

November 12, 2017 7:50 PM

Five people were shot Sunday night at a home in Malaga.

The shooting happened on Calvin Avenue near Ward Avenue. The Cristo Rey Catholic Church, which is just east of Chestnut Avenue and is a pillar in the unincorporated community just south of Fresno, is two doors down.

No other information was immediately available, but a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman was expected to answer questions soon.

Neighbors and family members are standing outside the home but not willing to speak to media.

This story will be updated.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

