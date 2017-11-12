5 shot at Malaga home

Five people were shot Sunday night at a home in Malaga.
The shooting happened on Calvin Avenue near Ward Avenue. The Cristo Rey Catholic Church, which is just east of Chestnut Avenue and is a pillar in the unincorporated community just south of Fresno, is two doors down.
No other information was immediately available, but a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman was expected to answer questions soon.
Neighbors and family members are standing outside the home but not willing to speak to media.
