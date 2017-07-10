James Ryan Dean
Crime

A heated argument during a child custody pickup led to his death

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

July 10, 2017 6:30 PM

Fresno police arrested a 25-year-old man early Monday for the shooting of a 43-year-old man who was picking up his granddaughter for child custody.

James Ryan Dean, was booked into Fresno County Jail in lieu of posting $1 million bail for the shooting of Augustine Velasco in the 1200 block of East Vassar Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Witness say Dean, the current boyfriend of Velasco’s ex-wife, got into an argument with Velasco before the shooting, Fresno police say.

Dean was later found near Olive Avenue and Parkway Drive by police during routine patrols.

He was recognized as the suspect in Velasco’s death and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

