He’s suspected of molesting and threatening a child with a gun if the child told

An Avenal man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot a juvenile that he is suspected of molesting, Avenal police said.
Amilcar Andrade, 33, was arrested by Avenal police officers Thursday in the 900 block of Dome Street. Last Sunday , police went to his home in the 400 block of Orange Street to investigate reports of child abuse.
As the investigation continued, Avenal police learned that Andrade had been “molesting a very young juvenile,” police said.
Andrade threatened the victim with a gun and told the victim he would kill the victim and the victim’s mother if the victim told anyone about the molestation, police said.
Andrade was booked on suspicion of several counts of forcible lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 and terrorist threats. He is in Kings County Jail and his bail is set at $600,000.
