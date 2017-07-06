Police say a man shot to death at a home in Lindsay was murdered.
July 06, 2017 12:07 PM

Man shot to death in Lindsay

By Lewis Griswold

Police say a man shot to death at a home in Lindsay was murdered.

About 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, police got a call of a gunshot victim at a home in the 100 block of North Cambridge Avenue. They found Faustino Garza Jr., 43, of Lindsay, with serious injuries.

A police officer and an emergency medical crew tried to save the man’s life. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Rick Tristao or Detective Eliseo Mendez at 559-562-2511.

