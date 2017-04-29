Man dead after being shot multiple times near his Merced home

A man is dead after being shot multiple times near his home in Merced on Friday night, Merced police said.
At 9:45 p.m., Jose Mireles, 34, was standing outside of the stairway of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court when he was shot in the upper body. Police said his three children, who are all younger than 6 years old, were inside complex and were not injured.
Just before he was killed, Merced police said, Mireles was involved in an argument with three men. One of the three men reportedly fired multiple shots then fled the scene.
Police performed lifesaving efforts on Mireles until paramedics arrived. However, Mireles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Merced police Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707 or at 209-385-6905.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
