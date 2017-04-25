Handgun used in Fresno rampage shooting still missing, reward increased to $2,000

Fresno police have increased to $2,000 the reward offered for recovery of the gun allegedly used by suspect Kori Ali Muhammad in separate shootings that killed four people.
Muhammad was charged for the central Fresno murder of Carl Williams III, who was shot April 13. He is the suspected gunman in a shooting spree for days later that killed Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett and David Jackson on April 18 near downtown Fresno.
$2,000The reward for recovery of gun used in April 13 and April 18 shootings
He set down his weapon, believed to be a black, high-caliber revolver that he had wrapped in clothing, moments before he was arrested by Fresno police. A Hispanic man who was nearby unwrapped the gun and then took off, police said.
The Fresno Police Department has followed up on numerous leads and has not recovered the handgun.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the handgun is being asked to call the Fresno Police Department 559-621-7000 or Crimestoppers at 559-498-STOP.
