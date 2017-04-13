Tulare sheriff: Murder suspect took his own life

A man suspected of killing a woman in a domestic violence incident in Tulare County took his own life in the Porterville area, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
The incident occurrred as detectives executed search warrants in Watsonville, Lindsay and Porterville for Jesus Ruiz, 47, also known as Alberto Rocha Fernandez. A sheriff’s spokeswoman reported that as detectives closed in on a house in the 17800 block of Road 208 in Porterville, they heard a gunshot inside the home and determined that Ruiz had shot himself. Inside the home, deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation.
Officials believe that the victim, who has not been identified pending notification of relatives through the Mexican consulate, and Ruiz were involved in the domestic violence incident before the slaying.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (559) 725-4194.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
