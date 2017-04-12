Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video had Fresno arrest warrant

The 24-year-old jaywalker whose arrest by a Sacramento police officer was caught on video and led to a probe of the officer’s behavior has a warrant for his arrest stemming from a Fresno incident nearly five years ago in which he resisted arrest and threatened to headbutt officers, court records say.

In October 2012, Nania Storm Cain Jr. jumped into an enclosed area behind a Fresno restaurant near Fresno State and tried to open doors. “He was reported to have a knife,” according to his arrest report.

Officers confronted him at gunpoint, but Cain refused to follow the officer’s commands, the report says. After he was placed in handcuffs, he still “attempted to fight and threatened to headbutt officers,” the report says.

In November 2012, Cain pleaded no contest in Fresno County Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and was sentenced to five hours of community service. But when he failed to show up to court in August 2013 to show proof that he completed community service, Judge Dennis Peterson issued a warrant for his arrest.

Court records say Fresno police cleared the warrant when they found Cain on Feb. 11, 2014, at West Avenue and Griffith Way. Police gave Cain a misdemeanor citation that ordered him to appear in court on May 13. When he failed to show up to court on May 13, 2014, a new warrant for his arrest was issued.