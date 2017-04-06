Police identify Eric Contreras, 28, as man shot to death in SE Fresno

Fresno police Thursday identified Eric Contreras, 28, as the man who died of gunshot wounds after he was shot near East Hamilton Avenue and South Gearhart Street Wednesday night.
Lt. David Madrigal of the Street Violence Bureau said officers received calls about shots fired in the area about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Contreras. First aid was administered and Contreras was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives are searching for a suspect. Madrigal said it was the city’s 17th murder of 2017, compared to 11 at this time last year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
