Man sentenced 34 years to life in Visalia bicyclist shooting

A Visalia man was sentenced 34 years to life in prison Wednesday for attempted murder after he shot a bicyclist in 2012.
A Tulare County jury in March found Martin Fierro, 32, guilty of attempted murder with the special allegation of personally using a firearm and causing great bodily injury.
The victim was cycling west on West Prospect Avenue around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2012. Prosecutors said Fierro was driving east on West Prospect when he extended his arm out of his car window and fired one bullet into the man’s chest.
Fierro sped away as the victim fell from his bike. Visalia police located Fierro soon after the shooting and found him in possession of the firearm used in the shooting. Forensic testing later proved Fierro was linked to the shooting.
