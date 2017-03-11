Orange Cove shooting victims discovered by children

Two men shot to death Friday night in Orange Cove were first discovered by children walking near a bike trail, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
The men were identified as Alex Esquivel, 27, and Javier Lizaola, 24, the sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.
Around 8 p.m., two children leaving a store off Park Boulevard heard gunshots. As they walked home, they discovered the bodies near Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. The children rushed home and family members alled law enforcement.
Detectives and members of the crime scene unit arrived to the scene. No one has been arrested and a motive has not been determined.
Anyone with information can contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8206 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
