Crime

February 21, 2017 12:15 PM

Man shot in head in central Fresno

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

A man is in the hospital after he was hit once by gunfire in central Fresno on Monday night.

The man, in his 30s, was hit in the back of the head as he stood next to a van parked on the 3400 block of East Mayfair Drive, Fresno police said.

One witness told police that a gray Honda drove onto Mayfair Drive, someone inside fired a gun at the man, then the car drove off.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos