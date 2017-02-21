Man shot in head in central Fresno

A man is in the hospital after he was hit once by gunfire in central Fresno on Monday night.
The man, in his 30s, was hit in the back of the head as he stood next to a van parked on the 3400 block of East Mayfair Drive, Fresno police said.
One witness told police that a gray Honda drove onto Mayfair Drive, someone inside fired a gun at the man, then the car drove off.
Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
