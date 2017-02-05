Alleged DUI driver crashes into own garage after helicopter pursuit through Fresno

A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Saturday night after a helicopter pursuit ended at the man’s own home in northeast Fresno, said the Fresno Police Department.
Paul Meza, 48, was driving his GMC pickup east on Highway 180 near Highway 41 when Fresno’s Skywatch helicopter heard he was being pursued, said police. The aircrew caught up with Meza and illuminated him as he sped through Belmont Street.
California Highway Patrol officers ended their pursuit, but Meza continued driving on surface streets, ignoring red lights, said police. The Skywatch crew used the searchlight to warn other drivers, but Meza eventually collided with another car. The occupants were not injured, police said, and Meza continued driving to his home near Saint Agnes Medical Center.
He pulled into his driveway, crashing into his garage door. Police said he stumbled out of his truck trying to get to his front door before officers arrived, arresting him after a brief struggle.
Meza was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of a number of felonies, including DUI.
