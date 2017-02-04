Sheriff: Body found near wildlife refuge site in Mendota

A dead body that was found Saturday near Mendota is being investigated by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Gilbert said a woman who was on a walk saw a body near the Mendota Wildlife Area. She reported the body to the sheriff’s office about 1:45 p.m.
The body was found in the bushes near the water and was identified as a Hispanic man with visible trauma, Sheriff Margaret Mims said.
Homicide detectives were at the scene and the sheriff’s coroner’s office is working on identifying the victim.
Reporter Chueyee Yang contributed to the story. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
