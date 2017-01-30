Elderly man found shot to death in Huron drive-by identified

The man found shot to death inside a Huron home Sunday has been identified as 68-year-old Francisco Acosta, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office said Monday.
Huron police were called to a drive-by shooting at a home in the 16000 block of 14th Street, where they found Acosta dead from gunshot wounds about 9:30 a.m. The Sheriff's Office was called to take over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hector Palma at 559-600-8204 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, where a cash reward may be available.
