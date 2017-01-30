Shots rang out in broad daylight and police arrest a man in gang murder

A 24-year-old man is dead in a gang-related murder and the man who allegedly pulled the trigger is under arrest, Corcoran police said Monday.
About 12:30 p.m Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Orange and Letts avenues for a report of shots fired and a man down.
Officers found Jonathan Rivas, 24, dead in the 1500 block of Apperson Court.
Assisted by the Kings County Gang Task Force, police contacted several witnesses and were led to a home in the 1700 block of Tennent Avenue.
Police arrested Erik Patino without incident and found a gun.
Patino was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.
Anyone with information about what happened should call Detective John Harris at -559-469-7248.
