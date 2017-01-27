Porterville police seek suspect wanted in stabbing

Police need help locating a 22-year-old man who is on the run after allegedly stabbing another man Friday morning in Porterville, east of Highway 65, said Porterville police.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 200 block of South Jaye Street, between Maple and Orange avenues. Police said they responded to the location on reports of assault and found a 30-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, but his health status is unknown, said officials.
Authorities have issued arrest warrant for charges of attempted murder for the suspect, Yovani Raya. The Terra Bella resident is said to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Porterville police at 559-782-7400.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
