Visalia police: 2 massage parlors shut down for illegal activity

Two massage parlors in Visalia were shut down and one person was cited for prostitution after Visalia police targeted illicit massage businesses on Thursday, said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.
KM Massage at 2407 W. Whitendale Ave. and Paradise Massage at 2009 W. Ashland Ave. were both shut down Thursday for being out of compliance with city codes, police said.
Feng Ying Chen, 46, an employee at Paradise Massage, was also cited for allegedly being a prostitute, said Maurice.
Anyone who suspects illegal activity at massage parlors can contact Sgt. Randy Lentzner at 559-713-4180.
