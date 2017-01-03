Stop of car with no front license plate leads to arrest of felon with gun

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting Pause

2:17 Police Chief Dyer on fatal shooting of man by Fresno officers

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

1:56 Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:06 Arthouse gallery closing its door

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'