Stop of car with no front license plate leads to arrest of felon with gun

A felon in possession of a Glock pistol was arrested by Fresno police Monday night after the car he was stopped while driving a car with no front license plate, police reported.
Sgt. Ted Kazarian said the traffic stop took place in the 800 block of West Hawes Avenue, near Chandler Airport. Kazarian said the driver was identified as Pedro Alvarez, 22, of Fresno. The 9 mm handgun, which was was in plain view on the driver’s seat, was reported stolen from an address in Fresno. Alvarez, who is on parole for assault, was booked on weapons charges.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
