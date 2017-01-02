Merced police arrest parolee with grim reaper-decorated handgun

A parolee with a gun hidden under the hood of his car in Merced was arrested on New Year’s Eve, according to police.
Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit searched the car of Mark Whitaker, 25, who police say is a gang member, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Childs Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Officers found a .45 caliber handgun under the engine hood of the car. The gun was decorated with the image of a grim reaper, according to photos taken by police.
Whitaker is being held without bail at Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, a parole violation and gang enhancements.
Last year, the gang unit seized approximately 110 firearms from gang members and convicted felons, police said.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any further information to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453,@thaddeusmiller
