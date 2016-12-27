Clovis woman arrested after cameras catch her stealing Christmas presents, sheriff says

Deputies arrested a Clovis woman Tuesday who they say helped steal around $2,500 in Christmas presents from a Fresno family.
Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that surveillance footage helped investigators identify Michelle Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, as the pair who broke into a garage in the 2500 block of West Bullard Avenue in Fresno on Dec. 22. The video was circulated through media and social media.
On Saturday, officers with the Fresno Help Eliminate Auto Theft task force found the Nissan SUV used to commit the burglary abandoned near Belmont and Hughes avenues. They determined it was stolen from another state.
On Tuesday, detectives received a tip that one or both suspects were at a home in the 2700 block of West San Carlos Avenue in Fresno. They found numerous stolen items, including a small fire pit and a Barbie accessory kit taken from the Bullard home, Botti said. Melikian was home and was arrested on various theft-related charges.
Detectives later determined that this home on San Carlos had recently been vacated by a renter. Botti said Melikian broke in and was staying there illegally. She also collected rent from two other people whom she invited to stay with her.
Anyone with information on Melikian or Keck’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.
