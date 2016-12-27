Crime

December 27, 2016 2:16 PM

Man found dead on Highway 180 identified

The Fresno Bee

The man found dead Christmas Eve on Highway 180 west of Highway 99 in Fresno was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Richard Luis Villanueva, 23.

A driver spotted Villanueva’s body about 7 a.m. and notified authorities. Villanueva had been shot.

The investigation into Villanueva’s death is ongoing. Fresno police are asking anyone who was traveling on Highway 180 near Marks Avenue between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Dec. 24 or has any information about Villanueva’s final hours to contact Detective Luis Carrillo at 559-621-2443 or 559-353-1080, Detective Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

