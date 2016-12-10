Man shot in leg in east-central Fresno

Fresno police are trying to determine what led to a male being shot Saturday night in east-central Fresno.
Lt. Mark Hudson said when officers arrived at Morningside Apartments at 4880 E. University Ave., they found a male victim with a gunshot to one of his legs.
Police responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. and Hudson said the victim ran into the apartment once police arrived.
Hudson said the victim first told police he shot himself, but later stated that an unknown person shot him outside the apartment complex.
The male’s identity was not immediately released. He was being treated for a nonlethal injury at Community Regional Medical Center.
Police officers at the scene said it was not clear if the victim lived at the apartment he entered after he was shot.
No other information was immediately available.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments