Woman found dead in front of Mendota home identified

The woman found dead by suspected gunfire in Mendota has been identified as Marty Sepe, 46, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.
Three men have been arrested as suspects in connection to the murder, said Botti. He said because the case remains under investigation, photos and names will not yet be released.
Police said Sepe was found Thursday night in front of a Mendota home on Stamoules Street, near Fifth Street, east of Highway 33.
Officials suspect the Mendota woman lived close and had arrived to the neighborhood shortly before she was shot.
On Friday, detectives said they interviewed suspects who were seen leaving the area soon after the shooting.
This marks the fourth homicide in Mendota this year; three of which have been women.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Adam Maldonado at 559-600-8208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
