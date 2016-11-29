Alleged Oakhurst killer was 'punching and stabbing everybody,' witness says during Tuesday prelim

A witness at a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Bass Lake for charges against alleged murderer George Taylor-Windsor said the 26-year-old became upset inside a vehicle north of Oakhurst earlier this month, started “punching and stabbing everybody,” and left Jessica Nelson, 23 of Foresthill, dead from numerous stab wounds.
But Craig Collins, Taylor-Windsor’s attorney, said his defense is that Taylor-Windsor was instead assaulted by that witness, driver Reid Kallenberg, possibly with the intention for Kallenberg and Nelson (Kallenberg’s girlfriend) to kill him.
On Nov. 15, Taylor-Windsor was sitting in the back seat of a Ford F250 while in the front were Nelson, Kallenberg, and an uinidentified man from Florida said Kallenberg, called to the stand Tuesday by lead prosecutor John Baker.
All four knew each other, some less than 24 hours, as they all recently came to the Mountain Area for tree cutting work - an industry in high demand due to California’s ongoing tree mortality crisis.
Kallenberg, of Auburn, said the group was on their way to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino from the Pines Resort at Bass Lake around 10:30 p.m. when he asked Taylor-Windsor to dim his phone, as it was distracting Kallenberg from driving.
“He was in contact with his ex, or baby’s mom, or whatever,” Kallenberg said on the stand. “I don’t know if he’s married to her or not, but he called her and we all heard him leave a voicemail … then he asked me, ‘what would you write in your last email to your son.’”
As others attempted to console Taylor-Windsor, Kallenberg said, the situation abruptly turned violent.
Taylor-Windsor stood up from the backseat and began repeatedly stabbing Nelson, Kallenberg, and at the other man, Kallenberg said.
“I said stop, stop, what are you doing,” Kallenberg said. “Then I got stabbed … (Nelson) wasn’t saying anything or moving. She was still being stabbed.”
As the chaos unfolded, the truck crashed into a rocky hillside on Highway 41 near River Falls Road just north of Oakhurst, prompting response by emergency personnel and law enforcement.
Kallenberg was taken to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno with stab wounds, a punctured lung, crushed ribs, and intestinal damage. When asked by Baker Tuesday, Kallenberg removed his shirt to show multiple stitches and staples from three required surgeries, mostly along the right, back side of his body.
After the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol arrived to the wreck, Taylor-Windsor was detained and later placed under arrest for charges of murder and attempted murder. He remains in Madera County Jail without bail.
Under cross examination by Collins, Kallenberg said he ingested methamphetamine in a chalet at the Pines Resort by himself before the fateful trip.
Pathologist Mark Super, also called to the stand Tuesday, said Nelson, whose autopsy he performed, had an empty syringe with the “plunger all the way down” in her pocket. Super said Nelson was stabbed 17 times in Taylor-Windsor’s alleged attack, mostly into her back, chest, and neck, which caused her death.
Collins implied his theory was Nelson may have injected Taylor-Windsor with that syringe, which likely contained methamphetamine.
This story will be updated. The preliminary hearing is scheduled to resume at 2 p.m.
