They say they were headed to put air in their BMW’s tires. Then two were shot

Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in southwest Fresno that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition and a second 24-year-old man wounded. It’s possible the victims were unintended targets.
The violence broke out just after midnight at a gasoline station and convenience store at Fresno and B streets, according to a police spokesman. Officers learned of the shooting when they were sent to Community Regional Medical Center, where the victims were taken by other occupants of the car.
The 30-year-old was shot in the head and the younger man in the upper body.
The victims told officers there were four people in their 2001 BMW when they left a nearby home and headed to the gas station to put air in the car’s tires. The driver was southbound on B Street, turning into the lot from from eastbound Fresno, when gunfire erupted.
Police believe the station’s parking lot was full of people and that someone from either a brown or a white vehicle opened fire on the victims’ car. Several drivers fled. One crashed into a funeral home south of the gasoline station. That driver was cooperative with officers and allowed them to search his car.
The police spokesman said officers at the shooting scene asked to see video footage from the store’s security cameras, but workers were uncooperative and said the store owner would need to be contacted later Friday.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
