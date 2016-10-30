Man and woman found shot to death in Mendota near railroad tracks

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man and a woman who were found near train tracks in Mendota on Sunday morning, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Mendota police responded to a call near the train tracks west of Marie Street and north of 9th Street at 5 a.m. to find the two, who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. The investigation was then turned over to the sheriff’s office, where it is being investigated as a double homicide.
The identities of the man and woman are not being released, pending notification of kin.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
