Clovis-area homeowner surprises gun-wielding burglar

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglar who was surprised by the homeowner Wednesday afternoon in rural Clovis.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said 35-year-old Albertico Garcia was arrested. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges including violation of AB109, the state law mandating nonviolent offenders serve their time in county jails and then onto post-release community supervision.
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. The homeowner was confronted by Garcia, who pointed a pellet gun at the homeowner as he entered his house on the 8600 block of North Linda Lane, just east of Fowler Avenue and just north of Teague Avenue.
The homeowner escaped the house and called for help. Deputies surrounded the home and called for Garcia to come out. They used a robot and a sheriff’s dog to search the home. At 6:30 p.m., the dog signaled to its handler that Garcia may be in a bedroom where the door was closed. Deputies entered the room, found Garcia and placed him under arrest.
Comments