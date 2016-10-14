Man shot by Fresno police officer in central Fresno identified

The man shot by a Fresno police officer Sunday in central Fresno has been identified, and details that led up to the confrontation have become available.
Police say Ryan Henry Frank, 25, of Fresno, was the man shot near the intersection of Fresno Street and Belmont Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said Frank had a knife and did not obey commands.
Police say that before officers confronted Frank near the intersection, he was yelling at dogs at a Belmont Avenue home then threatened the homeowner with a knife when confronted. The homeowner called 911.
Frank then walked toward the car wash at the intersection and tried to rob the car wash owner while still brandishing the knife. The owner locked himself in a utility closet and also dialed 911.
Frank was seen by the owner cutting the advertisement flags at the car wash before leaving the area, and coming into contact with police.
Frank has been charged on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, police said.
