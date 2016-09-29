Reward hiked to $6,000 in Fresno dog torture case

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has added $5,000 to the reward offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the torture and killing of two dogs in southwest Fresno. Previously, the Central California SPCA had offered a $1,000 reward in the case, bringing the total reward to $6,000.
The bodies of the dogs were found found Friday at an abandoned home near Church and Farris avenues. Both are believed to have been strays.
“It’s hard to imagine the excruciating agony and terror these dogs felt while they were likely tortured and burned alive,” said PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately before [more dogs] get hurt.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA at 559-233-7722 or report a complaint online at CCSPCA.com.
