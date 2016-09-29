Kerman boys arrested after Facebook threat posted

Kerman police arrested two boys late Wednesday night in connection with a threat of violence that was supposed to take place Thursday at Kerman High School.
Both of the boys live in Kerman, police reported. The threat was posted on a Facebook page and police began receiving calls a short time later. The pair were identified just before 11 p.m. Police say there is no reason for concern over the threat and the pair were “trying to do something fun and got the idea from a similar threat that was recently made in Fresno.” However, both face felony charges and additional officers will patrol around schools Thursday.
