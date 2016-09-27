Man dies after being shot at Santa Rosa Rancheria

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after a man was killed on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore just before midnight Sunday.
Loren Wesley Jeff, 21, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound just blocks away from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino.
Deputies were told the shooting may have taken place in the 16700 block of South Road, but when they arrived, Jeff was in the back of a pickup at the Rancheria guard station. The person driving the pickup was reportedly trying to take Jeff to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jeff was transported to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in this case to contact Detective Hofmans at 559-852-4603 or Senior Deputy Weimer at 559-852-2804.
Ashleigh Panoo
